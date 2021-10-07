Main Content

Willow Smith Details Scary Incident When Alleged Stalker Broke In Her Home

CLIP10/06/21
Willow Smith is opening up about a terrifying ordeal on this week's "Red Table Talk." On the episode, the "Meet Me At Our Spot" singer talked to mom Jada Pinkett Smith and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris about being victimized by an alleged stalker, who she got a temporary restraining order against after he broke into her home while she was on a family vacation. New episodes of "Red Table Talk" premiere Wednesdays at 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.

Tags: willow smith, celebrity, entertainment, legal, Red Table Talk
S2021 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
