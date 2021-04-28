Also available on the nbc app

Willow Smith is getting real at the red table. The 20-year-old officially came out as polyamorous on the hit Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk,” telling mom Jada Pinkett Smith and grandmother Adrienne Banfield Norris about her modern approach to dating, which Adrienne admitted she just doesn’t understand. Willow went on to dispel common misconceptions about polyamory and explained that it doesn’t mean she dates a lot of people at once, pointing out that her non-polyamorous friends actually have more active sex lives than she does!

