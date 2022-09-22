Willie Garson's son, Nathen, is honoring his dad on the one-year anniversary of his death. In an emotional Instagram tribute to the "Sex and the City" star, the 21-year-old reflected on the somber year following his passing. "Wow. I can't believe it's already been a year since this beautiful bald man that I can proudly call my dad passed away. Besides his head, I think I miss his laugh and smile the most," he wrote in part. Willie died of pancreatic cancer in 2021 at the age of 57.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight