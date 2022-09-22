Main Content

Willie Garson's Son Pens Emotional Tribute To 'Sex And The City' Star One Year After of His Death

CLIP09/22/22

Willie Garson's son, Nathen, is honoring his dad on the one-year anniversary of his death. In an emotional Instagram tribute to the "Sex and the City" star, the 21-year-old reflected on the somber year following his passing. "Wow. I can't believe it's already been a year since this beautiful bald man that I can proudly call my dad passed away. Besides his head, I think I miss his laugh and smile the most," he wrote in part. Willie died of pancreatic cancer in 2021 at the age of 57.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: willie garson, Nathen Garson, sex and the city
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.