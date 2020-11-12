Also available on the nbc app

For "Star Trek's" William Shatner, going to space in real life is something he's very open to! "We're proposing a show in which I go up in space," he teased to Access Hollywood. "I don't mind going, but I got to come back!" The acting legend also joked about the "mixture of disgust and excitement" he feels ahead of his 90th birthday next March. Plus, he discussed the inspiration behind his new album "The Blues," which is out now.

