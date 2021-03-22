Also available on the nbc app

William Shatner spoke to Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles about his latest film, “Senior Moments” and also reflected on what it feels like to be turning 90-years-old. “I’m busy, if there’s a secret to any of this, it’s stay busy, preferably with the things you love but, you know, if picking up garbage is what you’re working at then pick it up with enthusiasm,” William said. Adding, “I’m so joyful in my life for still being alive.” “Senior Moments” is out in theaters and on demand on March 26.

