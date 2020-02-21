Also available on the NBC app

William Shatner surprised his 2.5 million Twitter followers when the "Star Trek" alum revealed he's a BTS stan. The 88-year-old actor tweeted Thursday morning, "So has the new BTS album dropped? Is Twitter about to shut down?" Another fan informed Shatner that the K-Pop's fourth LP "Map of the Soul: 7" was set to go live at 4AM Friday morning, and Shatner replied, "I'll be sleeping when it drops, but I'll check it out when I get up."

