Stars across Hollywood and beyond are mourning the death of actor Carl Reiner, who passed away on Monday at 98 years old. Carl’s son Rob Reiner confirmed the news in a tweet, writing, “Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light.” The late star was known for creating and starring in the “Dick Van Dyke Show” and for his role in the box office hit “Ocean’s 11.”

