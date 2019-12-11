Also available on the NBC app

William Shatner is single again at 88. The "Star Trek" icon filed for divorce from fourth wife Elizabeth on Dec. 10, according to court documents obtained by Access Hollywood. The paperwork states that Shatner listed the date of separation as Feb. 1, 2019, just 12 days shy of the pair's 18th wedding anniversary. The actor is repped by famed celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for ending his and Elizabeth's union. The former couple had a prenuptial agreement and both waived spousal support, per the docs.

