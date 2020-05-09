Access
WEEKDAYS

will.i.am Shares Secret To ‘Black Eyed Peas’ Success Over The Last 25 Years

CLIP05/09/20
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Will.I.Am, Apl.de.Ap and Taboo from “The Black Eyed Peas” joined Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez for “Access Daily” which is currently filming the show remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic. The iconic group has been together for the last 25 years pumping out dance hits like “I Got A Feeling,” “Where Is The Love?” and now they’re back with a new single “Mamacita.” Will.I.Am explained how the group has been so successful over the years, “Staying in the studio and being inspired about what is going on. Being open-minded to reinvent, collaborate, we want to thank the new folks that we collaborated with…”

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Access hollywood, William, Black Eyed Peas, access daily, Access, entertainment, entertainment news, lifestyle, lifestyle news
S2020 E07 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Katie Holmes & Josh Lucas In ‘The Secret: Dare To Dream’ Exclusive Sneak Peek
CLIP 07/30/20
Blue Ivy Stuns In Gown & Pearls For Beyoncé’s New ‘Black Is King’ Trailer
CLIP 07/30/20
Jessica Simpson Gets Candid About Confronting Childhood Abuser And Giving Her Copy Of Memoir
CLIP 07/30/20
Kim Kardashian Calls Psalm West & True Thompson 'Besties' In Cute Cousins Snap
CLIP 07/30/20
Rihanna Recalls The Moment She Fell In Love With Makeup
CLIP 07/29/20
Greg Kelley Details Road To Freedom In 'Outcry' After Being Falsely Convicted Of Sexual Assault
CLIP 07/29/20
Ciara's Fierce Maternity Fashion Flashback
CLIP 07/29/20
Lori Loughlin Has 'Very Quiet' Birthday Celebration With Family Weeks Before Sentencing (Report)
CLIP 07/29/20
Meghan Markle's Necklace Tribute To Prince Harry Was An Issue With Palace, New Book Says
CLIP 07/29/20
Princess Anne Coaches Mom Queen Elizabeth Through Video Chat
CLIP 07/29/20
Kristian Alfonso Reveals Tom Cruise Tested For Role Of Bo On 'Days Of Our Lives'
CLIP 07/29/20
Rob Lowe On His Wife Dating Keanu Reeves Before Him: 'John Wick, Baby!'
CLIP 07/29/20
Tracy Morgan Calls Divorcing Wife Megan Wollover ‘A Challenging Time’
CLIP 07/29/20
Regis Philbin’s Wife Joy & Daughters Pay Tribute To Late Host: 'He Let Everyone Into His Life'
CLIP 07/29/20
Josh Lucas Wanted To Be On ‘Sex And The City’ Early In His Career: ‘I Auditioned Like Seven Times!’
CLIP 07/29/20
Katie Holmes Wants Costar Josh Lucas To Reunite With Reese Witherspoon For ‘Sweet Home Alabama 2’
CLIP 07/29/20
Jennifer Lopez Got Fired From Retail Job For Dancing Too Much
CLIP 07/29/20
Demi Moore Admits She Felt Lost During Her Marriages: ‘I Changed Myself So Many Times’
CLIP 07/29/20
Prince William Shares The Worst Gift He’s Given Kate Middleton
CLIP 07/29/20
Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Keough Gets Tattoo Of Late Brother Benjamin’s Name
CLIP 07/29/20
‘Riverdale’s’ Bernadette Beck Feels Like She Was Cast To Fill A ‘Diversity Quota’
CLIP 07/29/20
Princess Diana’s Niece Amelia Spencer Engaged To Boyfriend Of 11 Years
CLIP 07/29/20
Sister Of Missing Woman Alissa Turney Turns To TikTok To Seek Justice
CLIP 07/29/20
Heidi Klum On Life With Husband Tom Kaulitz: 'He Keeps Me On My Toes'
CLIP 07/28/20
Woman's Life-Threatening Health Scare Sparks 200-Pound Weight Loss Transformation
CLIP 07/28/20
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Go Instagram Official With Flirty Selfie
CLIP 07/28/20
Jennifer Garner's Mom Steals The Show In Can't-Miss Cooking Tutorial
CLIP 07/28/20
Golfer Camilo Villegas' Daughter Dies At 22 Months After Cancer Battle
CLIP 07/28/20
Allyson Felix Says Serena Williams' Tennis Success Post-Baby 'Encouraged' Her As A Mom & Athlete
CLIP 07/28/20
Phillipa Soo Was 'So Moved' By Little Girl Who Saw Herself In 'Hamilton's' Eliza
CLIP 07/28/20
Record Breaking Number Of Black Actors Score 2020 Emmy Nominations
CLIP 07/28/20
Kelly Ripa Shares Biggest Lesson From Regis Philbin
CLIP 07/28/20
Brooklyn Beckham Gushes About Fiancée Nicola Peltz: ‘You Make Me Feel So Special’
CLIP 07/28/20
Jenna Bush Hager & Family Reunite With George & Laura Bush For First Time In 8 Months
CLIP 07/28/20
'Sex And The City' Costume Designer Breaks Down Show's Biggest Trendsetting Fashion Moments
CLIP 07/28/20
Leslie Jones Shocks Laverne Cox With Surprise Emmy Nomination During Live Broadcast
CLIP 07/28/20
Britney Spears Admits She’s 'Demanding Attention' With Full-Body Henna In Tiny Bikini
CLIP 07/28/20
Kate Hudson & Matthew McConaughey Playfully Joke About 'How To Lose A Guy' Love Fern
CLIP 07/28/20
Laverne Cox Reacts To Surprise Emmy Nomination: 'I Was Confused'
CLIP 07/28/20
Brandy Recalls Moment Whitney Houston Asked Her To Join ‘Cinderella’ Film
CLIP 07/28/20
Charles Melton Reacts To ‘Riverdale’ Costar Vanessa Morgan’s Pregnancy
CLIP 07/28/20
Ed Sheeran Admits His 'Addictive Personality' Made Him Binge Food
CLIP 07/28/20
Elsa Pataky Rescued From Car After Getting Trapped On Flooded Road
CLIP 07/28/20
Bobby Brown Remembers Daughter Bobbi Kristina On 5th Anniversary Of Her Death
CLIP 07/28/20
Why Was Lori Vallow's Bail Reduced?
CLIP 07/27/20
Megan Thee Stallion Tears Up Over Gunshot Wounds: It Was 'The Worst Experience Of My Life'
CLIP 07/27/20
Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton 'Were Never Going To Be Best Friends,' Expert Claims
CLIP 07/27/20
Rob Lowe Jokes He Was More Excited To See His Cutout At Dodger Game Than His Own TV Show
CLIP 07/27/20
Bindi Irwin & Chandler Powell’s Love Story | Relationship Goals
CLIP 07/27/20
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Welcome First Child
CLIP 07/27/20
Prince Harry's Ex Cressida Bonas Marries Harry Wentworth-Stanley
CLIP 07/27/20
Taylor Swift Surprises Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Natalia With ‘Folklore’ Cardigan
CLIP 07/27/20
Lisa Marie Presley May 'Relapse Into Drug And Alcohol Dependency' After Son's Death, Ex Claims
CLIP 07/27/20
Does Addison Rae Want Kourtney Kardashian On Her Podcast?
CLIP 07/27/20
Princess Anne Doesn’t Understand Why ‘The Crown’ Actress’ Hair & Makeup Takes So Long
CLIP 07/27/20
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox & Lisa Kudrow Reunite To Encourage Voting
CLIP 07/27/20
Kathie Lee Gifford’s Story Of Last Seeing Regis Philbin 2 Weeks Ago
CLIP 07/27/20
Jennifer Lopez Gushes About Alex Rodriguez On His Birthday: ‘I Only Want To Be Right Here With You’
CLIP 07/27/20
Nick Cordero’s Son Speaks First Words While Looking At Photo Of Late Dad
CLIP 07/27/20
Did Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Get Secretly Engaged Months Before Their Announcement?
CLIP 07/26/20
Peter Green, Fleetwood Mac Co-Founder, Dies At 73
CLIP 07/26/20
Naya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey Breaks His Silence On Her Death: 'This Is So Unfair'
CLIP 07/26/20
Olivia De Havilland, 'Gone With The Wind' Star, Dies At 104
CLIP 07/26/20
Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Are Engaged: Inside The Romantic Anniversary Proposal
CLIP 07/26/20
Regis Philbin Remembered By Kelly Ripa, Kathie Lee Gifford, Jimmy Kimmel & More
CLIP 07/25/20
Regis Philbin Dead At 88
CLIP 07/25/20
Justin Bieber Visits Kanye West At Wyoming Ranch Following Rapper's Twitter Sprees
CLIP 07/25/20
'RHOC's' Shannon Beador & 3 Daughters All Test Positive For COVID-19
CLIP 07/25/20
'Kissing Booth 2' Stars Spill On What It Was Like Working With Joey King & Jacob Elordi
CLIP 07/25/20
Jennifer Lopez Swoons Over Alex Rodriguez's Romantic Birthday Tribute
CLIP 07/24/20
Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato & More Celebrities Helping Break The Stigma Surrounding Mental Illness
CLIP 07/24/20
'Riverdale' Star Vanessa Morgan Is Pregnant With A Baby Boy: 'I Am Overjoyed'
CLIP 07/24/20
Kristen Bell Reveals Dax Shepard's Perfect Response To Unexpected Sex Question From Their Daughter
CLIP 07/24/20
Lili Reinhart Details Anxiety Battle Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: 'I Stress Myself Out All The Time'
CLIP 07/24/20
Taylor Swift Fans Are Convinced She Sent Ex Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner A Baby Gift
CLIP 07/24/20
Jacob Elordi Admits He Had To 'Wing' 'Kissing Booth 2' After Filming 'Euphoria'
CLIP 07/24/20
Demi Lovato Says She Feels 'Blessed' For Her 'Miracle Day' 2 Years After Overdose
CLIP 07/24/20
How Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Will Celebrate 20th Anniversary In Quarantine
CLIP 07/24/20
Ciara & Russell Wilson Welcome Baby Boy Named Win Harrison: 'Mommy & Daddy Love You!'
CLIP 07/24/20
Arie Luyendyk Jr. Gifts Wife Lauren Burnham Diamond Ring After 'Darkest Times' | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 07/24/20
Robert Irwin Celebrates Bindi's 22nd Birthday By Revealing Her Special Nickname For Him
CLIP 07/24/20
Kate Middleton & Prince William Pledge Over $2 Million To Mental Health Charities
CLIP 07/24/20
Demi Lovato’s Mom Sends Message To Daughter’s Fiancé Max Ehrich: ‘I Couldn’t Be Happier’
CLIP 07/24/20
Blake Shelton Says It Was 'A Scary Moment' When Gwen Stefani Wished Him Happy Father's Day
CLIP 07/24/20
Did Taylor Swift Reveal Name Of Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds’ Third Baby On ‘Folklore’?
CLIP 07/24/20
Amber Riley Says Naya Rivera & Cory Monteith’s Name Every Day In Their Honor
CLIP 07/24/20
Ellie Goldstein, Teen Model With Down Syndrome, Reacts To Her Groundbreaking Gucci Beauty Campaign
CLIP 07/24/20
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Sue For Invasion Of Privacy Over Alleged Archie Drone Photos
CLIP 07/23/20
Britney Spears' Conservatorship Details: Who Controls What?
CLIP 07/23/20
Kate Hudson Shares Hilarious Video Of Baby Rani 'Drunk With Tire­dness' Before Nap Time
CLIP 07/23/20
Did Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Co-Write 'Folklore'? Why Fans Are Convinced
CLIP 07/23/20
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' 4-Year-Old Son Maddox Adorably Crashes Interview
CLIP 07/23/20
Ryan Reynolds Delivers Hilarious Response To Blake Lively's Racy Pregnancy Joke
CLIP 07/23/20
Khloé Kardashian Avoids Comparing Daughter True To Cousins Stormi & Chicago: 'I Have To Remind Myself'
CLIP 07/23/20
Ali Fedotowsky Reveals Why She 'Needed' to Share Her Miscarriage Experience | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 07/23/20
Heather Locklear's Daughter Ava Sambora Looks Like Her Twin In Jaw-Dropping Photo
CLIP 07/23/20
Chris D’Elia’s Upcoming Prank Show Cancelled By Netflix
CLIP 07/23/20
Harry Styles, Liam Payne & More Celebrate One Direction's 10-Year Anniversary
CLIP 07/23/20
David Beckham & Son Romeo Prank Each Other During Father-Son Golf Outing In Italy
CLIP 07/23/20
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.