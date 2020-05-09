Also available on the NBC app

Will.I.Am, Apl.de.Ap and Taboo from “The Black Eyed Peas” joined Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez for “Access Daily” which is currently filming the show remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic. The iconic group has been together for the last 25 years pumping out dance hits like “I Got A Feeling,” “Where Is The Love?” and now they’re back with a new single “Mamacita.” Will.I.Am explained how the group has been so successful over the years, “Staying in the studio and being inspired about what is going on. Being open-minded to reinvent, collaborate, we want to thank the new folks that we collaborated with…”

Appearing: