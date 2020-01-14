William Jackson Harper stopped by Access Daily to chat with hosts Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover and Scott Evans about getting ready to say goodbye to "The Good Place" as the show wraps its fourth and final season. William, who was nominated for a Critics' Choice Award for his role on the hit comedy, also shared how he accidentally broke Florence Pugh's dress at the award show. "We saw each other on the floor and we were just like, 'Hey! Hey!' We ran to each other and gave each other this big, big hug. We meant it. We meant it so much that I broke her dress," he explained. You can catch William on "The Good Place" on NBC Thursdays.

S2020 E0 6 min News and Information Daytime Interview