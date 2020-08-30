Also available on the nbc app

William Jackson Harper didn't see this one coming! The actor tells Access Daily's Scott Evans that he found out about his Emmy nomination for "The Good Place" before seeing a dog psychic for his pup, Chico. How did he share the news with his mom and girlfriend? William also reveals how he celebrated turning 40 and what he plans to wear for the virtual Emmy ceremony. See if William takes home an Emmy for his work on "The Good Place" Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. on ABC.

Appearing: