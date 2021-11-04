2021 Style Stars: Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya And More Celebrities Whose Fashion Stood Out All Year Long
CLIP 12/10/21
Main Content
Will Smith is opening up like never before. In a new tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, the "Bad Boys" actor is getting candid about his life. The revealing discussion takes a deep dive into the 53-year-old's new memoir and Will shares anecdotes about his past that he has never talked about publicly. "I want to tell the truth. I want to let people have it," he said in a preview clip. "The Oprah Conversation" with Will Smith special premieres on Apple TV plus on November 5th.