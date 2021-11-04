Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Will Smith Tells Oprah That Love Is 'The Most Fearful Place You'll Ever Try To Step Into'

CLIP11/04/21
Also available on the nbc app

Will Smith is opening up like never before. In a new tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, the "Bad Boys" actor is getting candid about his life. The revealing discussion takes a deep dive into the 53-year-old's new memoir and Will shares anecdotes about his past that he has never talked about publicly. "I want to tell the truth. I want to let people have it," he said in a preview clip. "The Oprah Conversation" with Will Smith special premieres on Apple TV plus on November 5th.

Appearing:
Tags: will smith, Oprah Winfrey, will, Apple, Oprah, best shape of my life, the oprah conversations
S2021 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.