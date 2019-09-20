Will Smith Surprises High School Football Players Who Helped Classmate Being Bullied

Also available on the NBC app

Will Smith is praising these high school students for their viral act of kindness! The "Gemini Man" star made a special appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" to personally thank football players Kristopher Graham and Antwain Garrett for helping out their classmate Michael Todd, who was being bullied in school. After setting an inspiring example for children and adults with their generosity, the actor gifted the three boys New Balance sneakers and gear from his upcoming merch line!

