Game, set, match! Will Smith is rooting for Naomi Osaka following the tennis phenom’s French Open exit. The Hollywood superstar posted a handwritten note to Naomi on Instagram this week, making his thoughts on the situation crystal clear. “Hey Naomi, you are right. They are wrong. I am with you,” he wrote. Naomi previously announced that she wouldn’t be participating in press events at this year’s tournament over concerns for her mental health. She later announced her decision to bow out of the competition entirely. Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, was among the first famous faces to support Naomi publicly, and tennis icon Serena Williams also responded to the news in a post-match press conference after her own first-round win.

