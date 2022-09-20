Will Smith is making a rare return to social media for Jada Pinkett Smith's birthday. In a new video posted to her Instagram account on Monday, the Oscar winner joined his kids in singing to his wife and chimed in when Jada gave a quick speech following the serenade. The duo seemed to have a lavish outdoor party with friends and family to celebrate the "Red Table Talk" host, who turned 51 on Sunday.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight