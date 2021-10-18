Kumail Nanjiani Tears Up Over His Dad Being Proud Of Him for 'Eternals': 'It's Everything'
CLIP 10/19/21
Will Smith is showing off the results of his hard workouts! The "Aladdin" star posted a video to Instagram on Sunday showcasing all the improvements he has made as he continues his fitness journey. In the clips, Will can be seen lifting weights, powering through various strength training exercises at the gym, and hitting the track for some cardio. "And to think Sundays used to be for muffins," he wrote alongside the video.