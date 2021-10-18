Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Will Smith Shows Off New Physique 5 Months After Being In Worst Shape Of His Life

CLIP10/18/21
Also available on the nbc app

Will Smith is showing off the results of his hard workouts! The "Aladdin" star posted a video to Instagram on Sunday showcasing all the improvements he has made as he continues his fitness journey. In the clips, Will can be seen lifting weights, powering through various strength training exercises at the gym, and hitting the track for some cardio. "And to think Sundays used to be for muffins," he wrote alongside the video.

Appearing:
Tags: will smith, will, smith, Youtube, Weightloss, fitness, best shape of my life
S2021 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.