Will Smith, the silver fox? The “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star is rocking a new hair color, gray! Family friend, Elizabeth Woods, shared a photo from a tropical trip to the Bahamas to celebrate Jaden Smith’s birthday. In the photo Jordyn Woods' mom and Will are posing and the 52-year-old actor can be seen with a full head of gray hair. Will seems to be letting his natural color shine through while he spends time with family in the sun.

