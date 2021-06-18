Also available on the nbc app

Will Smith is a little bit rusty on his gym game! The "Bad Boys For Life" actor shared a hilarious video of himself returning to the gym post-quarantine which poked fun at the fact that he may have forgotten a few things during his time away. Will found some creative ways to use all the equipment, sitting backward on a rowing machine and using a rope trainer as a swing! He captioned the video, " Feeling the burn in places I didn’t even know were places."

