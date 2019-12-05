Will Smith Reminisces About Hosting Access Hollywood For 'Bad Boys 2' 16 Years Ago: 'That Is Crazy!'

Also available on the NBC app

Will Smith is too much fun! The superstar caught up with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall at the "Spies in Disguise" premiere where he opened up about the special messages and ideas in the animated film for young children. Before "Bad Boys For Life" hit theaters in January 2020, the Oscar-nominated actor also recalled guest hosting on Access Hollywood for "Bad Boys II" 16 years ago. "That is crazy! That is so long ago!" Will gushed, adding, "It's really strong to be able to get to a third movie, make the best one out of the three and still have some gas in the tank."

