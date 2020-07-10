Also available on the NBC app

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are setting the record straight. The couple joined forces for a personal one-on-one episode of Jada's Facebook Watch series "Red Table Talk" to clear the air about their past relationship troubles and those August Alsina romance rumors. The A-listers were up front about having separated temporarily four years ago, after Jada had struck up a friendship with August, with whom she later took things next level while she and Will were broken up. The pair went on to confirm that they ultimately healed their rift and reunited stronger than ever, adding that neither of them have spoken to August in years.

