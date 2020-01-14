Also available on the nbc app

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are bringing their friendship back to the big screen! At the Miami premiere of "Bad Boys For Life," the long-awaited third film in the "Bad Boys" franchise, Will and Martin talked about how much they love working together onscreen. "We just have a great love and respect for each other, and it goes a long way. We show up every day with that same attitude," Martin said. Will added, "Some people you just have magic energy with, you know? You can't even say why all the time, but it's like we just click. We get each other."

