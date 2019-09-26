Will Smith Has 'Fresh Prince' Reunion With DJ Jazzy Jeff Singing ‘Summertime’ Together

Also available on the NBC app

Will Smith had a mini "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" reunion with DJ Jazzy Jeff at the Budapest premiere of Will's new movie, "Gemini Man." The duo hit the stage and performed "Summertime." The night was pretty epic, as it was also the actor's 51st birthday. His wifey Jada also surprised him onstage and looked fierce in an all gold look. On the red carpet he was given a cake and talked about the "revolutionary" film. "Gemini Man" hits theaters on Oct. 11.

