In his new memoir "Will," Will Smith shares many candid revelations, including about his separation from wife Jada Pinkett Smith in 2011. The couple have made it no secret that their approach to marriage is not traditional, and the actor explains in his book how they got exactly to that point. "Will" is available anywhere you buy books.

