Will Smith Ends 27-Year Feud With Janet Hubert During Emotional 'Fresh Prince' Reunion

Will Smith and Janet Hubert have finally put their differences aside! The former co-stars sat down together for the first time in 27 years during "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" reunion special on HBO Max to discuss the actress' contentious exit from the sitcom nearly three decades earlier. Hubert originally played Aunt Viv for three seasons of the show. She left in 1993 citing "creative differences" and was replaced by Daphne Maxwell Reid. The casting shakeup sparked an ongoing feud between Smith and Hubert, which has continued in the public eye — until now!

