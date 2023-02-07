Main Content

Will Smith Dropped Out Of 2023 Grammys Hip Hop 50th Anniversary Performance Due To Acting Conflict

Will Smith was set to make his return to hip hop on Sunday night at the 2023 Grammys but couldn't make it at the last minute. The 54-year-old entertainer was originally set to be involved in the star-studded 50th anniversary of hip-hop tribute, but Questlove, who produced the impressive performance, revealed to Variety that Will was busy with another project. "Will Smith was a part of the festivities tonight, but they started shooting Bad Boys 4 this week," the DJ said.

