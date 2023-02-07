Will Smith was set to make his return to hip hop on Sunday night at the 2023 Grammys but couldn't make it at the last minute. The 54-year-old entertainer was originally set to be involved in the star-studded 50th anniversary of hip-hop tribute, but Questlove, who produced the impressive performance, revealed to Variety that Will was busy with another project. "Will Smith was a part of the festivities tonight, but they started shooting Bad Boys 4 this week," the DJ said.

