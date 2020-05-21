Also available on the NBC app

Will Smith took on the Tik Tok Wipe It Down challenge while in quarantine, and a flash from the past showed up in the mirror... his "Men in Black" character Agent J is seen! At the end of the video, Will is zapped by J using the film's iconic neuralyzer, used to erase memories of humans who have seen anything other-worldly. Will captioned the post, "I don' t remember making this...?" The actor has been making the most of lockdown during the pandemic, filling his Instagram and Tik Tok with hilarious posts.

