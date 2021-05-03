Also available on the nbc app

Will Smith is keeping things real. The “Gemini Man” star took to Instagram to share a shirtless photo and he got candid in the caption saying, “I’m gonna be real wit yall – I’m in the worst shape of my life.” This isn’t the first time the “Bad Boys for Life” star has opened up about his health. The 52-year-old previously called an “emergency” family meeting on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show, “Red Table Talk” where he talked about his relationship with food and reaching his heaviest weight.

