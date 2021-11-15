Main Content

Will Smith Admits Serena And Venus Williams Were 'A Little Uncertain At First' Over 'King Richard'

Will Smith had to win over Serena and Venus Williams to create the film "King Richard" where he stars as Richard Williams, the father of the iconic sisters. "They were a little uncertain at first, you know, so, we met and we talked about everything, all of the aspects of their life," Will told Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall at the film’s premiere at the AFI Festival. "King Richard" is in theaters and on HBO Max 11/19.

