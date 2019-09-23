Will Smith Admits His Heaviest Weight In Emergency 'Red Table Talk': 'I Eat Food Like An Addict'

Also available on the NBC app

Will Smith is getting real about his relationship with food. The "Gemini Man" actor summoned his family for an emergency episode of Facebook Watch's <a href="https://www.facebook.com/redtabletalk/videos/549708365774998">"Red Table Talk,"</a> where he opened up about reaching his heaviest-ever weight on a recent vacation. The trip lead him to the "epiphany" that he doesn't "actually know anything about food." Will also made other health confessions, including some TMI revelations about his bowel movements.

