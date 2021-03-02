Also available on the nbc app

Will Smith the politician? Don't rule it out! During a recent appearance on Crooked Media’s "Pod Save America” podcast, he was asked whether or not he would run for office - and Will didn't shoot the idea down. "I think for now I’ll let that office get cleaned up a little bit and then I’ll consider that at some point down the line, I don’t know, it’s like, I absolutely have an opinion, I’m optimistic, I’m hopeful, I believe in understanding between people and I believe in the possibility of harmony," he said.

