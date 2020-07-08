Also available on the nbc app

Will Smith spoke with political commentator Angela Rye as part of her podcast "On One with Angela Rye" and opened up about his own experiences with racism and praised the Black Lives Matter movement. The "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star didn't hold back when talking about his run-ins with police growing up in Philadelphia under Mayor Rizzo, saying " I’ve been called n****r by the cops in Philly on more than 10 occasions. I got stopped frequently. So I understand what it’s like to be in those circumstances with the police."

