Also available on the nbc app

Prince William and Kate Middleton have some big parenting decisions to be make in the near future. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been teaching their three kiddos at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but the kids won't be homeschooled forever. Royal expert, Ingrid Seward, explained how the parents are "very carefully" weighing all the options about the future of their children's education, including potentially sending Prince George to boarding school next year.

Appearing: