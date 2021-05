Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been free from their royal duties for nearly a year after they made their historic decision to step down as senior members of the royal family, but they might have to make a return trip across the pond in the near future! If safe amid the COVID-19 travel restrictions, the royal family is set to have some big events coming up in the next few months, including Trooping the Colour.

