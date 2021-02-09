Also available on the nbc app

There are tons of royal headlines making the rounds, but are they fact or fiction? DailyMail.com's Charlie Lankston joins All Access to parse truth from rumor some of the most-talked-about recent reports, including speculation that Meghan Markle changed her name on son Archie's birth certificate, that Meghan and Archie won't be accompanying Prince Harry on his planned summer trip home to the UK and that Kate Middleton and Prince William have spent time with Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn.

