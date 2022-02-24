Will Prince Harry be attending Prince Philip's memorial next month? The Duke of Sussex is currently in a legal battle with the British government regarding their decision to remove his police protection while visiting the U.K. after he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals in 2020. But, despite the ongoing security issue, Harry may still attend his late grandfather's Service of Thanksgiving on March 29

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight