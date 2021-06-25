Also available on the nbc app

Prince Charles may not strip his grandchildren, Archie and Lili, of royal titles when he ascends to the throne, despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to step back from the royal family. It's tradition that the king or queen's grandchildren are all automatically granted prince or princess titles, and a royal expert shared their doubts that Charles will break the rule, which was established by King George V in 1917, when he becomes king. "I don't think he will make the unpopular and hostile move of removing the royal status of his grandchildren," Robert Lacey told People.

