After a few weeks of family time in Canada and a quick trip to the U.S., Meghan Markle will soon be heading back across the pond, and she might be reuniting with one of her favorite collaborators while she's there. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, are set to return to London before the end of February. Their trip coincides with British Vogue Editor-In-Chief Edward Enninful’s first Forces for Change event, Change-Maker Talks, at the WOW Global Festival in London on March 7. Meghan spearheaded British Vogue’s Forces for Change issue with Edward last year, and while the event is not on her UK schedule, it would be the perfect opportunity for the two to reunite!

