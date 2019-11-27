Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have babies on the brain! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly want to give their son, Archie Harrison, a little sibling sooner than later, and they might go against royal tradition to welcome their second kiddo in the United States. "Meghan already told pals that when she comes to deliver her next baby, she would like to do it in L.A. where she was born and bred," A royal insider told OK! Magazine. "She said that being pregnant in the UK without any of her family and friends felt incredibly lonely and uncomfortable for her," the source added.

