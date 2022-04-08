Main Content

Kim Kardashian has a look chosen for the Met Gala, but it might be a tricky fit! "I think [if I go will] be up to the last minute, because it can't be tailored, so I have to fit in it exactly. So we will see if I can shapeshift for the night," she told Access Hollywood at the premiere of "The Kardashians." She also teased if Pete Davidson would go with her: "You're going to have to wait and find out. I think we're still figuring it out it!" "The Kardashians" debuts April 14 on Hulu.

