Also available on the nbc app

Like many breakout female gymnasts before her, will Katelyn Ohashi go for the Mirrorball on "Dancing with the Stars"? The viral athlete reveals at the 2019 ESPY Awards what she has in store now that she's graduated from UCLA. Plus, Katelyn takes Access' pop culture quiz – and proves that while she may not be the biggest Gisele Bundchen or Jonas Brothers fan, she's definitely keeping up with the Kardashians.

Appearing: