Also available on the NBC app

Alex Rodriguez appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” via video conference on Thursday and confirmed that his upcoming wedding to Jennifer Lopez is on “pause” due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Everything's been put on just a pause and see where the world takes it,” the 44-year-old said. While the nuptials weren’t set to take place until the summer, ARod did mention an alternate idea—a drive-through wedding!

Appearing: