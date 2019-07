Also available on the NBC app

On the red carpet at PaleyFest 2018 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, "Will & Grace" stars Sean Hayes, Eric McCormack, Debra Messing and Megan Mullally share memories with Access about their show's pilot, which was shot 20 years ago to the day of their PaleyFest event. Find out who was sick, and who predicted the show would carry on!

