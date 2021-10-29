Main Content

Will Ferrell & Paul Rudd Joke First Time Locking Eyes Was 'Like Getting Sucked Into A Tractor Beam'

CLIP10/29/21
It was friendship at first sight for Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd! "We did lock eyes. To look into Paul Rudd's gorgeous eyes, it's like getting sucked into a tractor beam," Will joked of their first meeting." "The Shrink Next Door" co-stars, who are reuniting for their first project since "Anchorman 2," also revealed what drew them to the darkly funny new series. "The Shrink Next Door" premieres Nov. 12 on Apple TV+.

Tags: will ferrell, paul rudd, Anchorman, celebrity, TV, entertainment
