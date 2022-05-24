Main Content

Wil Wheaton Claims He Was 'Forced' To Be A Child Star & Wanted To End His Life: 'I'm A Survivor'

CLIP05/24/22

For Access Hollywood's series "Surviving Child Stardom," Zuri Hall had a personal interview with Wil Wheaton, in which the "Stand By Me" star detailed what he felt was the dark side of his fame. "The only reason I didn't kill myself as a teenager was that I didn't know how. That's how much pain I was in," he said. Wil claimed acting was "forced on" him by his mom and claimed he was emotionally abused by his dad. A spokesperson for Wil's family told Access they were "shocked" by his claims.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: wil wheaton, celebrity, entertainment, Film, interview, news
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.