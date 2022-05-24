For Access Hollywood's series "Surviving Child Stardom," Zuri Hall had a personal interview with Wil Wheaton, in which the "Stand By Me" star detailed what he felt was the dark side of his fame. "The only reason I didn't kill myself as a teenager was that I didn't know how. That's how much pain I was in," he said. Wil claimed acting was "forced on" him by his mom and claimed he was emotionally abused by his dad. A spokesperson for Wil's family told Access they were "shocked" by his claims.

