Zendaya is opening up about her experience on "Euphoria." The star spoke with her "Spider-Man: No Way Home" co-star Andrew Garfield for Variety's Actors on Actors series, where she shared about filming the "Stand Still Like the Hummingbird" episode on Season 2 of the hit HBO series. She also reveals why she doesn't think she could ever be a pop star.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight