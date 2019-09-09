Why Zendaya Champions Diversity In All Her Projects: 'It's Important To Walk The Walk' (EXCLUSIVE)

Also available on the NBC app

Zendaya slayed her second runway collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger, choosing the iconic Apollo Theater for their Tommy x Zendaya show at New York Fashion Week. The actress and the designer tell Access Hollywood guest correspondent Lilliana Vazquez exclusively how hands-on Zendaya was, from sketching to picking all the fabrics and even fitting the clothes on herself! The "Euphoria" star also explained why she uses her platform and creative opportunities to promote a message of inclusivity to fans.

