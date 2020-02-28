Also available on the NBC app

Is love truly blind? Netflix's new reality show "Love Is Blind" tests the age-old question through a high-concept experiment: couples talk to each other through a wall and get engaged sight unseen. They then test their physical connection in the real world and ultimately decide at the altar if they want to say "I do." Since its debut earlier this month, the show has become a smash hit, and Us Weekly senior entertainment editor Emily Longeretta explains why.

