'I Am Not Okay With This': Sofia Bryant And Richard Ellis Reveal Their Dream Superpowers
CLIP 02/27/20
Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland are enjoying engaged life! The famed "Bachelor in Paradise" bartender is spilling all the engagement details to Access Hollywood. Wells confesses the real reason why he and the actress haven't been quick to plan their wedding. He also adorably pinpoints what his favorite thing about being engaged has been. Plus, the reality star recalls the moment he knew Sarah was the one for him.