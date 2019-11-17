Also available on the NBC app

Sterling K. Brown is nothing if not loveable! Access Hollywood picked the "This Is Us" star as the latest honoree in our "Why We Love" series and broke down our favorite things about him: from his impressive acting credits to his love for his kids! Plus, Sterling's wife Ryan Michelle Bathe and his "This Is Us" co-stars Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson tell Access their favorite things about him. Sterling has two films out this month: "Waves" hits theaters on Nov. 15, and "Frozen 2" debuts on Nov. 22.

