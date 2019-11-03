Also available on the nbc app

There's a lot to love about the Houghs! On the set of their upcoming holiday special, "Holidays with the Houghs," Access Hollywood co-host Sibley Scoles broke down all our favorite things about the siblings, from their adventurous spirit to their unbreakable bond! "It's not every day that you get to do something that you love with someone that you love, so the fact that we get to do this … and that we have a close relationship, it makes it even better," Julianne gushed. "Holidays with the Houghs" will air this holiday season on NBC.

